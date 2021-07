These calling cards can be printed out, cut up, and handed out to help people in your community find your Buy Nothing group. This is a double-sided design, so it’s perfectly suited for printing onto post-consumer recycled or tree-free freely-given paper you’ve received from a Buy Nothing neighbor. Download. Taylor. Print. Share.

Thanks for your patience as we build a new system for people to access our public copyright materials with full respect for the details of our Creative Commons license. For right now, you can always link back to our documents hosted here and freely-available for anyone to read.